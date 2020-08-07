US Markets
Wall Street opens lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, slowing jobs growth

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and as President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 65.30 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 27,321.68.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.11 points, or 0.27%, at 3,340.05. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.54 points, or 0.32%, to 11,072.53 at the opening bell.

