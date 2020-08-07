Wall Street opens lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, slowing jobs growth

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and as President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 65.30 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 27,321.68.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.11 points, or 0.27%, at 3,340.05. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.54 points, or 0.32%, to 11,072.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.