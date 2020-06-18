US Markets
Wall Street opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 103.16 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 26,016.45. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.85 points, or 0.38%, at 3,101.64, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.06 points, or 0.18%, to 9,892.48 at the opening bell.

