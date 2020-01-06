Wall Street opens lower on rising Middle East tensions

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran encouraged investors to seek refuge in safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 169.38 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 28,465.50. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 17.30 points, or 0.53%, at 3,217.55. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 77.27 points, or 0.86%, to 8,943.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

