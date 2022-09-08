Wall Street opens lower on rate hike angst

US Markets
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, as investors fretted about the pace of monetary policy tightening after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 99.33 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 31,481.95.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 19.93 points, or 0.50%, at 3,959.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 112.05 points, or 0.95%, to 11,679.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

