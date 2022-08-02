US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens lower on growing U.S.-China tensions

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday on concerns that a planned visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could worsen tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 107.11 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,691.29.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.42 points, or 0.35%, at 4,104.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 81.31 points, or 0.66%, to 12,287.67 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416))



Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

