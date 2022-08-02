Wall Street opens lower on growing U.S.-China tensions

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday on concerns that a planned visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could worsen tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 107.11 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,691.29.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.42 points, or 0.35%, at 4,104.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 81.31 points, or 0.66%, to 12,287.67 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

