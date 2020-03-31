US Markets

Wall Street opens lower on final day of torrid quarter

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 headed for its worst first quarter since 1938 amid growing evidence of the scale of the damage caused by the collapse in oil prices and business activity due to the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 119.06 points, or 0.53%, at the open to 22,208.42.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.46%, at 2,614.69. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 34.09 points, or 0.44%, to 7,740.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

