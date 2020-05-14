US Markets
Wall Street opens lower on economic concerns, trade war fears

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors grappled with the possibility of prolonged economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the threat of a renewed Sino-U.S. trade war also added pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 198.91 points, or 0.86%, at the open to 23,049.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 28.49 points, or 1.01%, at 2,791.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 75.12 points, or 0.85%, to 8,788.04 at the opening bell.

