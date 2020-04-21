US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens lower as U.S. crude collapse adds to pandemic worries

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in U.S. crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in U.S. crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 285.19 points, or 1.21%, at the open to 23,365.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 38.35 points, or 1.36%, at 2,784.81, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 100.04 points, or 1.17%, to 8,460.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular