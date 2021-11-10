Wall Street opens lower as surging consumer prices fan inflation fears

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.73 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,299.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.99 points, or 0.32%, at 4,670.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 132.70 points, or 0.84%, to 15,753.84 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

