Wall Street opens lower as Russia-Ukraine optimism wanes

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

March 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as optimism around Ukraine-Russia peace talks waned and investors fretted over the prospect of rapid rise in interest rates hurting economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35,273.63. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 7.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4,624.2, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.0 points, or 0.42%, to 14,558.59 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

