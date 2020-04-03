Wall Street opens lower as record jobs growth ends

April 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as the novel coronavirus brought the longest U.S. employment expansion on record to an abrupt end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 127.51 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 21,285.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.98 points, or 0.47%, at 2,514.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.04 points, or 0.13%, to 7,477.27 at the opening bell.

