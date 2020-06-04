Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 43.40 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,226.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.31 points, or 0.36%, at 3,111.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.26 points, or 0.34%, to 9,649.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

