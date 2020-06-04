US Markets
Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 43.40 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,226.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.31 points, or 0.36%, at 3,111.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.26 points, or 0.34%, to 9,649.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

