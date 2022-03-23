Wall Street opens lower as oil climbs, megacap shares drop

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices rose and megacap shares fell, while investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates following calls from policymakers for bigger increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 58.62 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34,748.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.51 points, or 0.41%, at 4,493.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 118.46 points, or 0.84%, to 13,990.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.