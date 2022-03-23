US Markets
Wall Street opens lower as oil climbs, megacap shares drop

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices rose and megacap shares fell, while investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates following calls from policymakers for bigger increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 58.62 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34,748.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.51 points, or 0.41%, at 4,493.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 118.46 points, or 0.84%, to 13,990.35 at the opening bell.

