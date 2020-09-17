Wall Street opens lower as labor market recovery slows

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 198.20 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 27,834.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 38.63 points, or 1.14%, at 3,346.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 254.42 points, or 2.30%, to 10,796.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

