US Markets
AAPL

Wall Street opens lower as labor market recovery slows

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 198.20 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 27,834.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 38.63 points, or 1.14%, at 3,346.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 254.42 points, or 2.30%, to 10,796.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL AMZN SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular