Wall Street opens lower as investors await Fed signal

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, capping a month dominated by mixed earnings reports and expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve toning down its hawkish stance on inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 107.53 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,754.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 19.21 points, or 0.49%, at 3,881.85, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 74.02 points, or 0.67%, to 11,028.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

