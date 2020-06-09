Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 125.07 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 27,447.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 19.07 points, or 0.59%, at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.56 points, or 0.58%, to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

