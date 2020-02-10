Wall Street opens lower as coronavirus fears may hit Apple sales

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The main U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in Apple as analysts predicted a drop in quarterly smartphone sales in China due to retail store closures and production suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 106.85 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 28,995.66. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.43 points, or 0.28%, at 3,318.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.89 points, or 0.28%, to 9,493.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

