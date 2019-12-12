Wall Street opens lower as Apple weighs, trade deadline looms

US Markets

U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in Apple after Credit Suisse said iPhone shipments sharply fell in China last month, while a U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports loomed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 12.96 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 27,898.34.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.40 points, or 0.01%, at 3,141.23. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.69 points, or 0.10%, to 8,645.36 at the opening bell.

