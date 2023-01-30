US Markets

Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 30, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the tech-focused Nasdaq dropping nearly 1%, to kick-start the busiest week of the earnings season and ahead of key central bank meetings.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 109.37 points, or 0.94%, to 11,512.34 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.87 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 33,909.21, while The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 21.29 points, or 0.52%, at 4,049.27.

