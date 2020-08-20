Wall Street opens lower after jobless claims top 1 million

Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, lending weight to the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 70.20 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 27,622.68.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.37 points, or 0.43%, at 3,360.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.06 points, or 0.45%, to 11,096.40 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

