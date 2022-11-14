Wall Street opens lower after hawkish Fed comments

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of the central bank toning down its aggressive monetary policy approach.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 85.8 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33662.05. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 15.0 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 3977.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 89.4 points, or 0.79%, to 11233.904 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.