Wall Street opens lower after glum China data

May 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors digested downbeat data out of China amid worries over a global economic slowdown and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 44.51 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 32,152.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.87 points, or 0.27%, at 4,013.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 77.86 points, or 0.66%, to 11,727.14 at the opening bell.

