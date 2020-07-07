Wall Street opens lower after five-day rally as virus cases surge
July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday following the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's five-day rally, as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.02 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 26,172.01. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.28 points, or 0.42%, at 3,166.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.19 points, or 0.20%, to 10,412.46 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)
