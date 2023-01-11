Wall Street opens higher with focus on inflation data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to a key inflation reading due later in the week, which would provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening could be this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.93 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,754.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.10 points, or 0.33%, at 3,932.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.36 points, or 0.49%, to 10,794.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

