US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens higher with focus on inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 11, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to a key inflation reading due later in the week, which would provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening could be this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.93 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,754.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.10 points, or 0.33%, at 3,932.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.36 points, or 0.49%, to 10,794.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.