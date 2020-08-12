US Markets
Wall Street opens higher with eyes on stimulus

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 edging closer to an all-time high, as a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles drove up oil prices, although investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over a new coronavirus relief bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 173.33 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 27,860.24. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 21.77 points, or 0.65%, at 3,355.46, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.29 points, or 0.88%, to 10,878.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

