Wall Street opens higher on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost

July 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching up a new record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by Pepsi.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 149.77 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 26,225.07

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.04 points, or 0.63%, at 3,205.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 112.48 points, or 1.06%, to 10,729.92 at the opening bell.

