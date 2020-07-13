US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens higher on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching up a new record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by Pepsi.

July 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching up a new record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by Pepsi.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 149.77 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 26,225.07

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.04 points, or 0.63%, at 3,205.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 112.48 points, or 1.06%, to 10,729.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular