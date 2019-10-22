Wall Street opens higher on upbeat earnings, healthcare boost

US Markets

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday after a batch of upbeat earnings reports eased concerns over domestic growth and the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war, while a surge in Biogen boosted the healthcare sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.79 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 26,850.43.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.01 points, or 0.13%, at 3,010.73. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.14 points, or 0.31%, to 8,188.12 at the opening bell.

