Wall Street opens higher on upbeat earnings; Fed in focus

July 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus support plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.16 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 26,388.44. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.78 points, or 0.27%, at 3,227.22, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 72.61 points, or 0.70%, to 10,474.70 at the opening bell.

