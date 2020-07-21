US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens higher on upbeat corporate earnings, stimulus hopes

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola and on hopes of domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 152.27 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 26,833.14, and the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.68 points, or 0.51%, at 3,268.52.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 70.79 points, or 0.66%, to a record high of 10,837.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

