Wall Street opens higher on trade optimism

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing's shares capped early gains.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing's shares capped early gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 82.47 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,852.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.28 points, or 0.34%, at 2,996.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.88 points, or 0.59%, to 8,137.42 at the opening bell.

