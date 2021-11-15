US Markets
Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Tesla extends losses

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as economically resilient sectors benefited from inflation jitters, while investors awaited a slew of retail earnings and economic data this week to gauge the health of consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.52 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 36,128.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.45 points, or 0.14%, at 4,689.30, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 33.86 points, or 0.21%, to 15,894.82 at the opening bell.

