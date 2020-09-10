Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 82.04 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 28,022.51.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40%, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 93.96 points, or 0.84%, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

