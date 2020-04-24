US Markets
Wall Street opens higher on signs of lockdown easing

C Nivedita Reuters
U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods adding to the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 112.98 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 23,628.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.84 points, or 0.53%, at 2,812.64. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.32 points, or 0.42%, to 8,530.08 at the opening bell.

