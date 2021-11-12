Wall Street opens higher on J&J, Big Tech gains

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology stocks led gains at the end of a week scarred by deepening concerns over prolonged inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 42.55 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,963.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.97 points, or 0.13%, at 4,655.24, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 48.34 points, or 0.31%, to 15,752.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

