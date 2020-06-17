Wall Street opens higher on hopes of swift economic recovery

June 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 40.54 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,330.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.39 points, or 0.36%, at 3,136.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.45 points, or 0.48%, to 9,943.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.