Wall Street opens higher on hopes of swift economic recovery

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 40.54 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,330.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.39 points, or 0.36%, at 3,136.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.45 points, or 0.48%, to 9,943.31 at the opening bell.

