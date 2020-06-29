Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 136.90 points, or 0.55%, to 25,152.45 at the open. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.54 points, or 0.32%, at 3,018.59, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.50 points, or 0.15%, to 9,771.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.