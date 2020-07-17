Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus-led economic rebound

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.91 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,774.62. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.64 points, or 0.27%, at 3,224.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.69 points, or 0.25%, to 10,500.52 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

