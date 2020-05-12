Wall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 70.85 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 24,292.84. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.18 points, or 0.31%, at 2,939.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 32.80 points, or 0.36%, to 9,225.15 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

