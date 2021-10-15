Wall Street opens higher on Goldman earnings, retail sales data

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Goldman Sachs rounded out a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales strengthened views about economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 111.07 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,023.63.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.43 points, or 0.21%, at 4,447.69, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 67.81 points, or 0.46%, to 14,891.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.