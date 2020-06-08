Wall Street opens higher on economic rebound hopes

June 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, building on last week's rally after a surprise rebound in jobs bolstered views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 121.95 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 27,232.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.99 points, or 0.19%, at 3,199.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 9.36 points, or 0.10%, to 9,823.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.