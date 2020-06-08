US Markets
Wall Street opens higher on economic rebound hopes

Devik Jain Reuters
June 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, building on last week's rally after a surprise rebound in jobs bolstered views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 121.95 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 27,232.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.99 points, or 0.19%, at 3,199.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 9.36 points, or 0.10%, to 9,823.44 at the opening bell.

