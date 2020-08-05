US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens higher on Disney boost, healthcare earnings

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as Disney's surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment ahead of service sector data.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as Disney's surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment ahead of service sector data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.31 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,924.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.75 points, or 0.42%, at 3,320.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.71 points, or 0.24%, to 10,967.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular