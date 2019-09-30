US Markets

Wall Street opens higher on Apple boost

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, lifted by Apple Inc, as investors shrugged off last week's reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, lifted by Apple Inc, as investors shrugged off last week's reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.08 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 26,852.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.28 points, or 0.18%, at 2,967.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.46 points, or 0.31%, to 7,964.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular