Wall Street opens higher, led by tech shares

May 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the lead after data showed fewer Americans filed for weekly jobless claims, while investors shrugged off a surge in producer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.08 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,624.74. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.95 points, or 0.29%, at 4,074.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 119.26 points, or 0.92%, to 13,150.94 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

