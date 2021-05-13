US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens higher, led by tech shares

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the lead after data showed fewer Americans filed for weekly jobless claims, while investors shrugged off a surge in producer prices.

May 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the lead after data showed fewer Americans filed for weekly jobless claims, while investors shrugged off a surge in producer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.08 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,624.74. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.95 points, or 0.29%, at 4,074.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 119.26 points, or 0.92%, to 13,150.94 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular