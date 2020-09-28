Wall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 188.18 points, or 0.69%, at the open to 27,362.14.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 35.44 points, or 1.07%, at 3,333.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 170.82 points, or 1.57%, to 11,084.38 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources