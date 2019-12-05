US Markets

Wall Street opens higher for second straight session

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher for the second straight session on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher for the second straight session on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 86.27 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 27,736.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.45 points, or 0.21%, at 3,119.21. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.26 points, or 0.25%, to 8,587.93 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular