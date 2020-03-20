Wall Street opens higher at end of blistering week

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, in what is still the market's worst month in three decades, as intervention by U.S. policymakers finally seemed to stem the bleeding on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 165.96 points, or 0.83%, at the open to 20,253.15. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.55 points, or 0.94%, at 2,431.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 97.49 points, or 1.36%, to 7,248.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

