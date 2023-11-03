News & Insights

Wall Street opens higher as weak jobs data boosts rate-hike pause bets

November 03, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data pointing to slowing job growth boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with its rate hikes, while Apple shares slipped on a weak holiday-quarter forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 149.75 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 33,988.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.45 points, or 0.38%, at 4,334.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 68.66 points, or 0.52%, to 13,362.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

