Wall Street opens higher as trade optimism returns

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Friday as President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China was "potentially very close", adding to optimism triggered by comments from Beijing that it wanted to reach an initial agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 64.94 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 27,831.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.87 points, or 0.25%, at 3,111.41, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.33 points, or 0.29%, to 8,530.54 at the opening bell.

