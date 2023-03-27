Wall Street opens higher as SVB deal eases bank crisis worries

March 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after a buyout deal for the deposits and loans of the failed Silicon Valley Bank calmed nerves about stress in the banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.19 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 32,276.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.94 points, or 0.30%, at 3,982.93, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 44.58 points, or 0.38%, to 11,868.54 at the opening bell.

