Wall Street opens higher as report revives trade deal hopes

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase-one' trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 131.82 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 27,634.63.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.30 points, or 0.33%, at 3,103.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 36.80 points, or 0.43%, to 8,557.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

